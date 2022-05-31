Aly Louka Tells Albawaba About His Hit Song With +60 Million Views

With this year's biggest festival in Jordan Summer Jam witnessing more than 5 thousand attendees, Albawaba's reporter Alexandra Abumuhor had a few words with the performers.

Among the artists was Egyptian rapper Aly Louka, who opened up about his famous song 'Matkhafeesh Yamma', which reached over 66M views on his official Youtube channel, the singer has many successful tracks released, including 'Agheeb Agheeb', 'Ahkelak' , 'Leila' and many more.

Aly shared with Alexandra a brief background story of the man behind the music, ''I started writing songs since I was very young, and in school I used to write stories.'' Aly said.

The rapper shared: 'I started in the music industry in 2010, I started my own band which was very successful thank god, however I quit music in 2014, but went back to it in 2020.''

The Ahkelak hitmaker revealed that when writing music, he gets inspired by life situations in general, and self experiences, he remarked that he writes and composes his own music.

Ali went on to give a shoutout to his wife who is also the director of his insanely successful music videos Mia El Mahdi.

Alexandra asked the Egyptian singer to tell the audience the backstory of his big hit 'Matkhafeesh Yamma'.

''Matkhafeesh Yamma was during the end of 2020/2021 I used to work on a lot of music, and worked on writing new songs because back then it has been a long time since I released music, and for my comeback, there had to be extra productivity.'' Aly told Alexandra.

He added: ''So I made many tracks including Matkhafeesh Yamma, Many people related to the song, many people who listened to the song felt like the song was linked them in a way and linked to their daily life situation.''

He explained: 'it was not written only for me, I wanted the audience to feel like they were the protagonists of the story behind the song.''

The music producer for Matkhafeesh Yamma was Ramon, sound engineer was Osama Tareq and the director was Mia al mahdi.

Aly then added that it was his first time visiting Jordan, ''I love it so far, I am super happy here and currently I am filming a music video in Jordan. I have more music coming.'' he concluded.