Amal Arafa Surprises Fans With a Rare "32 Years-Old Picture" With Fairuz

Syrian actress Amal Arafa surprised her followers on Instagram by publishing an old photo of her younger self with veteran Fairuz, following French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Fairuz at her home in Rabieh in Intelias, Mount Lebanon.

Amal captioned the black and white shot: "They're the only ones to stay ... and in her voice, lies the whole world ❤️"

The 2.3 million followers of Amal's Instagram were shocked to see this picture for the first time; they started asking her questions, and she gave them answers.

One follower asked Amal "Is this picture real, because it's crippling,"and the actress replied: "Yes it's real taken in 1988 or a bit earlier."

Another fan asked: "Did your father artist Suhail Arafa compose songs for Fairuz or not, if yes what are they?"

Arafa replied: "He was about to write a song for Mrs. Fairouz, but circumstances did not permit it."