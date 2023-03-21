Amanda Bynes on psychiatric hold after naked walk

ALBAWABA - Former actress Amanda Bynes has been placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold after roaming around downtown LA naked.

She's The Man star, Amanda Bynes was seen walking Los Angeles streets fully naked with no clothes on.

And the actress reportedly waved down a car, and told the driver she was "coming down from a psychotic episode."

Bynes then called 911 according to TMZ.

A mental health team at the police station demanded that Bynes needs to be placed on a psych hold.

Almost a year ago, Amanda Bynes' conservatorship was terminated, the conservatorship started in 2013 with her mother being her conservator, it was due to mental health issues as she was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder.

The actress is known for starring in the 2006 Romance/Comedy film, She's The Man