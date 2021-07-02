Amanda Holden Shows Off Her Chic Sense of Style

She always stays up-to-date with the latest fashion trends.

And Amanda Holden showed off her chic sense of style in a patterned bardot top and complementing skirt on Friday as she was seen exiting Global Radio Studios after her Heart FM show.

The radio host, 50, exuded bohemian glamour in her eye-catching ensemble as she sauntered through Leicester Square in London before heading home.

Amanda's skirt featured a knee-high split and intricate pattern.

The mother-of-two clutched a white woven handbag which complemented her white and Perspex heels.

She accessorised tastefully with gold jewellery and shielded her eyes from the glorious sun with tinted oversized shades.

Amanda curled her honey blonde tresses at the ends and opted for a neutral make-up palette which enhanced her radiant complexion.

The day before on her Heart FM show, the Britain's Got Talent judge described Prince Harry as 'brilliant' as she talked about what it was like to spend the day with him.

Amanda joined the Royal at the WellChild charity event on Wednesday and described him as 'really engaging, understated and low-key'.

Speaking to Heart co-host Jamie Theakston about Prince Harry, who is back in the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, Amanda said: 'Harry turned up and he was just as brilliant as you would imagine - he was very understated, very low-key.

'He sat down with every single family there for a good 15, 20 minutes, really engaging with them all. It basically made their day,' the TV personality revealed.

The Duke - who has been WellChild's patron since 2007 - mingled with the awards' star-studded lineup, including Amanda, popstars Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie, with the latter performing three songs for the delighted winners.

The charity makes it possible for seriously ill children to receive the best chance to thrive at home - and the event recognised some of the extraordinary things that children have done.

'There were some doctors and nurses there that also won awards for their tireless campaigns throughout the whole of the last year,' Amanda added.

At the socially-distanced garden party and afternoon tea, Ed was overheard congratulating Prince Harry on the birth of his daughter Lilibet Diana earlier this month.

The singer, whose wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to their first child Lyra Antarctica last year, said: 'Congratulations, a girl right? We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You're still in the trenches now. How do you manage with two?'

The Duke of Sussex replied: 'Two is definitely a juggle.'