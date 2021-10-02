Amazon Releases Justin Bieber's Behind-the-scenes Concert Documentary

Amazon released the trailer for Justin Bieber: Our World on Friday. The behind-the-scenes concert documentary premieres Oct. 8 on Prime Video.

The film follows Bieber planning his New Year's Eve 2020 concert on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. Michael D. Ratner directed the film, and incorporated personal footage filmed by Bieber and his wife, Hailey.

Personal footage shows Justin warming up his voice on a walk with Hailey. Hailey says she's as nervous as he is for the show.



Documentary footage shows Justin struggling with mounting his usual show under COVID-19 safety protocols, rehearsing with dancers in face masks as a construction crew builds the stage. A dancer comments that they have not performed with Bieber since 2017, as the New Year's Eve concert was his return to live performance after nearly four years.

"I just wanted to create a night that was going to bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves," Bieber says.