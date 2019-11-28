Amber Rose prepares to Remove Excess Fat From Her Body

The SlutWalk founder gave birth to her son Slash Electric Alexander - whom she has with Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards - last month, and has said she's preparing to have excess fat removed from her body following the tot's birth, so she can get her pre-pregnancy figure back as soon as possible.







In an Instagram video, Amber - who also has six-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - said: "I'm about to get my whole body done after the baby. He's gonna take out some of my jowls, it's hereditary, just runs in my family. He's gonna suck all the baby fat out of my stomach. I'm super excited. I love you guys, wish me luck."



And in the caption of the post, the 36-year-old model thanked her plastic surgeon for a job well done.



She wrote: "@dr.matlock All of your favourite Girls and Guys go to him they just don't tell you but I will! @dr.matlock he's the best in the business (sic)"



Amber and A.E. welcomed Slash into the world on October 10, and confirmed the news on social media, with A.E. sharing a photo of himself cradling his baby son.



He wrote: "Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now [heart emoji].



"Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar [heart emoji (sic)."



Amber shared a series of videos from the delivery room on her Instagram story, featuring the rapper wearing scrubs alongside the caption "It's time", and a number of clips of him playing rock, paper, scissors with Sebastian.