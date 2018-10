Amir Khan Flirts With Transgender Model Talulah-Eve

Amir got in touch with Talulah-Eve over Instagram (source: amirkingkhan / Instagram )

Amir Khan reportedly sent flirty messages to transgender model Talulah-Eve and told her he's getting a divorce from Faryal Makhdoom.

The boxer, 31, allegedly got in touch with the Britain's Next Top Model 2017 contestant over Instagram and told her she's 'hot' before making further advances.

Sources claimed Talulah-Eve, 23, questioned the I'm A Celebrity! a star about his American wife of five years, Faryal Makhdoom, to which he replied: 'We are getting divorced so she's irrelevant.'

'She was speechless when Amir messaged. She doesn't want to be part of a fetish,' an insider told The Sun.

'She was disgusted at how he reacted when she turned him down. He seemed to think he could click his fingers and expect her to jump into bed.'

A representative for Talulah declined to comment. MailOnline has reached out to Amir's representatives.

Talulah, who was born Aaron, started her four-year transition in 2015 when she began taking hormones to widen her hips and soften her voice.

Talulah, who was born Aaron, had gender confirmation surgery in 2016 and uses injectible fillers and Botox to make the facial features appear 'softer'

Their relationship has been marred by rumours of infidelity and they split last year, while Faryal was pregnant.

Amir was accused of cheating on Faryal just 17 days after the birth of Alayna, which he dismissed.

Beautician Sophia Hammani, 22, claims she slept with the boxer after meeting him in a London nightclub in May

Family: Amir and Faryal have been together for six years and they tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in 2013. They have two daughters - Lamaisah, four, and six-month-old Alayna

Speaking to The Sun, Hammani claimed Faryal texted her after she found her number on his phone, calling him a 'f***ing a*****e'.

However, Khan rejected the claims as 'nonsense' on Twitter, saying she was simply a fan aggrieved when he wouldn't pose for a photo.

Since Amir and Faryal's reconciliation, the couple has claimed that their relationship is 'stronger than ever'.

More claims: Amir was accused of cheating on Faryal just 17 days after the birth of Alayna with beautician Sophia Hammani (pictured), 22, which he dismissed