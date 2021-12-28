Amr Diab Attacked For ‘Objectifying Women'

A recent car commercial featuring well-known singer Amr Diab has come under fire after it was perceived as "misogynistic" and "objectifying women".

The advertisement filmed by French car manufacturer Citroën showed popular Egyptian singer Amr Diab driving before he sees a beautiful woman crossing the street, of which he takes a photo using the car's new ConnectedCAM Citroën technology. The commercial then used the slogan "Snap every beautiful moment".

*Snap every beautiful moment* مش معناها تاخد صور للبنات والنساء في الشارع، بس لأنك "استحليتها". هالإعلان مشين ويشجع على التحرش وتسليع المرأة!!! @amrdiab كمطرب "قدير" المفروض ما تكون جزء من هيك إعلان سيء! https://t.co/KsVh5LiiSn — G (@GhaidaBitar) December 27, 2021

Translation: " To "snap every beautiful moment" doesn't mean that you can take photos of women in the streets just because you find them beautiful. This ad is outrageous and encourages harassing and objectifying women. As a "reputable" singer you shouldn't be taking part in such a commercial."

According to the ad, drivers can take snaps using an HD camera fitted behind the rearview mirror of the car using a single click.

Later, the ad shows Amr Diab taking the woman on a date, suggesting that he was able to impress her "after having taken the photo".

I can't get over this @Citroen ad featuring Amr Diab, I mean what they are were thinking !! "Snap every beautiful moment" ... that's sexual harassment incognito, not to mention I do not think this feature in the car is made for this !! https://t.co/0cOXByfENX — Zeinobia is fully vaccinated 💉💉 (@Zeinobia) December 27, 2021

Who thought that Citroen’s new ad with amr diab was a good idea? What was their thinking process? — Malika Elshorbagy (@melshorbagy12) December 27, 2021

Online people reacted strongly to the commercial, attacking Citroën and Amr Diab for encouraging taking non-consensual photos of women while in public.

Some users called on Amr Diab to apologize for the commercial and to take a stance against this form of harassing women.