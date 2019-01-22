Amr Diab Hides at the Airport and Dina Al-Sherbini Reveals His Disguise (Pictures)

Dina Al Sherbini accompany Amr Diab continuously in his concerts (Source: be4_aftr_ksa_kw_ - Instagram)

The latest photos for the Egyptian star Amr Diab and actress Dina Al-Sherbini sparked controversy.

The pictures revealed Diab's attempt to hide during his arrival at Cairo airport.

Amr Diab appeared in the pictures wearing a wool jacket trying to hide his face, and it seems that Dina Sherbini tried to hide as well by wearing sunglasses, but was eventually identified.

(Source: be4_aftr_ksa_kw_ - Instagram)

Dina Al Sherbini accompanied Amr Diab continuously in his concerts, with the last appearance of them together in Dubai, where they were seen alongside actress Maggie Bou Ghosn and her husband producer Jamal Sinan.

There were reports that Amr Diab and Dina Al-Sherbini separated because she did not appear with him in several consecutive concerts, but this was denied through a video that was taken during New Year's Eve at concert hall in Abu Dhabi, where they appeared together after the concert.

Amr Diab and Dina Al-Sherbini did not give any details about their relationship officially, And Diab only presented Al Sharbini as "a wonderful actress" on stage during one of his concerts, and she avoided talking about it when she was a guest on the program "Sahibat Al Saada" (Her Excellency).