Amr Diab joins his son for new commercial

ALBAWABA - Amr Diab and his son join together for a new commercial.

On the first day of Eid al Adha, Egyptian singer Amr Diab surprised his followers with a new commercial for Vodaphone Egypt he starred in alongside his son, Abdullah Diab.

In the video, it opens with Abdullah Diab chilling on a boat with her friends while he is on the phone with his dad in the studio, Abdullah gets surprised with his father preparing a song for him. Abdullah says: "Turn that up, is that my song? I'm coming now."

Abdullah turns the boat around to be on his way to his fathers' studio.

After Abdullah arrives, he meets up with his dad at the studio and start preparing a song together.