Amr Diab Surprises Followers With First Picture Alongside Dina Al Sherbini on His Instagram

Amr Diab surprised his followers by posting a picture with Dina Al-Sherbini on Instagram, in which he appeared in a formal suit and the actress wowed in a black evening dress.





Amr Diab captioned his picture with Dina Al-Sherbini "Live now from #Marbella", without revealing the reason for being with the Egyptian actress in Spain, but the latter was holding his arm with clear harmony between them.

Amr Diab's followers interacted with his image with Dina al-Sherbini. Some people wondered whether this picture was an official declaration of their relationship. While others wrote congratulating them, arguing that the posting of the picture is a confirmation of their marriage rumors, which has been circulating for some time.



Many celebrities commented with heart Emojis, to emphasize their love for the couple and others were keen to write loving words. Actress Abeer Sabri commented on the picture by writing: "I love you". Actress Ghada Adel, left an Emoji heart as a comment.

Dina Al Sherbini recently began to speak openly about her relationship with Amr Diab, noting that he supported her in her personal and professional life without directly stating the nature of their relationship.

With Amr Diab posting a photo with Dina Al-Sherbini for the first time, many considered it an explicit declaration of their relationship, which was not previously announced to the public in such a direct manner.