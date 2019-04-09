Amr Diab Upsets Director on Dina Sherbini's New Ramadan Series

Kamela Abu Thekri has finished directing about 8 episodes from the new series "Zay Al Shams" starring Dina Al Sherbini'

Reports have revealed that star Amr Diab caused a crisis for actress artist Dina Sherbini, specifically for her new series, which is currently being filmed and is titled "Zay Al Shams" (Like the Sun).

Rumor has it that crisis happened because of Amr Diab's interference in the details of the series, which bothered director Kamila Abu Thekri who decided to withdraw from the project.

Despite the withdrawal of Abu Thekri from the series, she has refused to announce the reasons behind her decision, especially that she went a long way in filming the series, which is supposed to be screened in less than a month during Ramadan 2019 season.

Some reports and leaks pointed out that Abu Thekri left the project, after objecting to Amr Diab composing the soundtrack of the series, as she wanted to assign this task to a composer who has experience in that particular area, which sparked a dispute between them and the production company.

Thus, the task of directing the series was transferred to director Sameh Abdel Aziz, as he will complete filming the remaining scenes and perhaps recover the situation.

