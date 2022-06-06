Amr Sulaiman (Afro) Announces He's Dying and ''Will be Leaving Earth Soon''

Rapper Amr Suleiman, known as Afro, announced that he suffers from heart cancer, via his account on the Instagram account photo site.

The rapper shared the tragic news on his stories, where he wrote touching messaged asking for forgiveness as he revealed he 'will be leaving earth soon.''

Afro, shared a number of stories with messages to his fans, friends and family.

He started his heartbreaking message saying: 'Heart Cancer, Thank god it's all going to be over for me soon.''

Amr Suleiman added: '' I hope ya'll forgive me if I ever did anything wrong to any of you, Don't feel bad for me, I accept my fate and my destiny'' Amr continued: ''god's plan is always the best plan :)''

The rapper said: 'I'm gonna leave earth sooner than you think :), I don't have much time left'.

Afro is most know for his hit song 'Adrenaline' which was released in 2020, Adrenaline reached 3.3M views on Youtube in almost a year.

And 13 days ago, Afro released a song titled 'Hafla' which now has +12K views.

