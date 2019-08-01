Amr Diab Teases Fans With the First Minute of New Song 'Ana Gheir'

Amr Diab began his new album's promotion with a one minute video for its title song "Ana Gheir" (I Am Different) that will be released mid next week.





Diab continues his innovative way of promoting his new material sequentially and one song at a time, although the public are demanding the whole album at once, as shown by the comments on the video segment on YouTube, which has achieved nearly 300 thousand views an hour after it was posted.



The Egyptian sensation has already released a song titled "Bahebbo" (I love her) from the new album after a leaked wedding ceremony video in which he performed the song was heavily shared on social media and Syrian singer Assala and Egyptian actress Dina Al Sherbini appeared dancing to the new song in it.