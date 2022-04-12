Amro Mustafa Makes it Clear to Emilia Clark 'But I'm Married'

A new update on Amro Mustafa's trend 'Fe Ramadan'.

The meme which circulated all over social media during the past few days has reached the likes of Emilia Clark's biggest fan page.

The Verified fan page changed the profile picture from a snap of the English singer to a picture of Egyptian artist Amro Mustafa, which lead to a magnificent number of Arab fans and followers interact with the page.

Amro commented on the new issue with 'No Emilia, but I'm married' with the verified Emilia Clark fan page commented: 'After Ramadan'.