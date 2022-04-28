  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Amro Mustafa Says He Would Marry Nawal Al Zoghbi if His Wife Lets Him

Amro Mustafa Says He Would Marry Nawal Al Zoghbi if His Wife Lets Him

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published April 28th, 2022 - 07:41 GMT
he plans to be the biggest Arab singer in the whole world
he plans to be the biggest Arab singer in the whole world
Highlights
Amro Mustafa Admits he loves his wife and would marry Nawal Al Zoghbi

Earlier, rumors spread about Amro Mustafa wanting to marry Lebanese singer Nawal Al Zoghbi.

Also ReadPictures: Arab Facebook Users' Comments Anger Emilia Clarke Pictures: Arab Facebook Users' Comments Anger Emilia Clarke

And earlier this week, the singer guest starred on Asma Ibrahim's 'Heber Serri' (Secret Ink), where he was asked to confirm or deny the rumors, Mustafa was quick to answer 'It is very well know that I am the most person in love with his wife'.

He added: ' I have been married for 20 years and I love her too much', Amro then jokingly admitted that if his wife gives him the green light, he would defiantly marry Al Zoghbi. 

The Egyptian star confirmed the denial of the news by asking TV presenter Asma if she has every heard 'Amro Mustafa's' name in any of marriage status related news, to Asma replying: 'honestly no'

Also ReadPictures: Arab Facebook Users' Comments Anger Emilia Clarke Amro Mustafa Makes it Clear to Emilia Clark 'But I'm Married'

With the show going on, Amro revealed that he plans to be the biggest Arab singer in the whole world within 4 years time, claiming that the biggest proof that this will happen is the 'Fee Ramadan' meme.

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...