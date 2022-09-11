Ana de Armas Gets Haunted by Marliyn Monrow

According to the actress who played her, Ana de Armas, Marilyn Monroe's ghost interfered with the production of the fictionalized biopic "Blonde," throwing objects around when she became enraged.

The Netflix film, which explores a few pivotal events in the turbulent life of a surviving Hollywood star, has its international premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It was directed by Andrew Dominik.

"I genuinely think she was close to us. The Cuban-born actor, who had vocal training to mask her Spanish accent and accurately portray Monroe, stated, "She was with us.

"I believe she was content. Additionally, she occasionally threw items off the wall and became irate if she didn't like anything, the source informed reporters. It may sound magical, yet this is actually the case. All of us felt it.

Filming, according to the Australian filmmaker, began on August 4, the anniversary of her overdose death at age 36 in 1962.

The first scenes were filmed in the same apartment where Norma Jeane Baker, Marilyn's former name, and her mentally ill mother had resided. The famous actress's death scene was also filmed in the same room where she passed away.

It definitely had elements of being like a seance, according to Dominik, who spent more than a decade attempting to adapt Joyce Carol Oates' book of the same name for the big screen.

Despite Ana de Armas noticeable Spanish accent, Dominik claimed that after watching her in the 2015 movie "Knock Knock," he was certain that she could handle the difficult lead role.

"As soon as I saw her on TV, I knew it was she. Similar to when you fall in love at first sight, you can tell when the appropriate person enters the room, he added.

Ana de Armas said that when she accepted the role, she didn't know anything about Monroe, an icon of 20th-century America, but that she immersed herself in the role before shooting began.

She was with me, and it was amazing, she said. "She was all I thought about, all I dreamed about, all I could talk about.

The major Golden Lion prize, which will be given out on September 10, is being competed for by 23 movies, including "Blonde," which also stars Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson.

Written By : Lara AlNimri