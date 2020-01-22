'I Used to Think I Was the Arab Kim Kardashian!' Saudi Feminist Man Likens Himself to This Turkish Actress

Controversial Saudi figure Bader Khalaf, who describes himself as a feminist man, caused a stir when he posted a photo collage of himself alongside Turkish actress Esra Dermancıoğlu.
Bader was wearing full makeup sporting bouncy tresses and holding a crown, next to an image of the Turkish actress, claiming that he looks just like her.
Khalaf joked in the tweet:
"He may create 40 out of this kind. I just realized that with makeup I look like Esra from Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne series. And I used to see myself as The Kim Kardashian of Arabs!".
يخلق من الشبه ٤٠ !— Bader Khalaf | بدر خلف (@iambaderkhalaf) January 21, 2020
توني استوعب اني بالمكياج اشبه ميسر في مسلسل فاطمه التركي،
هذا وانا اشوف نفسي كيم كرداشيان العرب آخرتها ميسر ؟
حسبي الله بس.. pic.twitter.com/HVaqyk1ASD
حطيت ماسك في بشرتي وشعري— Bader Khalaf | بدر خلف (@iambaderkhalaf) January 12, 2020
شقد حلو الشعور انكم تهتمون بنفسكم
وتصيرون كيكات جميلات 😌❤️. pic.twitter.com/EAmBPWINE8
