'I Used to Think I Was the Arab Kim Kardashian!' Saudi Feminist Man Likens Himself to This Turkish Actress

Published January 22nd, 2020 - 01:13 GMT
Saudi Feminist Man Bader Khalaf (source: @iambaderkhalaf Twitter)

Controversial Saudi figure Bader Khalaf, who describes himself as a feminist man, caused a stir when he posted a photo collage of himself alongside Turkish actress Esra Dermancıoğlu.

Bader was wearing full makeup sporting bouncy tresses and holding a crown, next to an image of the Turkish actress, claiming that he looks just like her.

Khalaf joked in the tweet:

"He may create 40 out of this kind. I just realized that with makeup I look like Esra from Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne series. And I used to see myself as The Kim Kardashian of Arabs!".


