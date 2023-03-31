Andrew Tate released from jail

ALBAWABA - A Romanian judge announced the release of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate from jail on Friday, media reported.

The Court of Appeal in Bucharest said that the two brothers will be immediately moved from custody to house arrest.

My body is in jail.



But my mind is not in jail.



Do you understand? pic.twitter.com/aO1uPJVO0E — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 1, 2023

BBC reported that the Romanian court replaced the latest period of custody, which was to end on April 29.

Moreover, the judge also announced releasing Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu from prison.

The controversial influencer and his brother were jailed in December on allegations of rape, people trafficking and leading an organized crime group. They both denied the accusations.

Nevertheless, leaked court documents revealed testimony from alleged victims claiming to be forced to earn €10,000 (about $10,846) a month on social media platforms, under the alleged threat of physical violence.