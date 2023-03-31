  1. Home
  Andrew Tate released from jail

Andrew Tate released from jail

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published March 31st, 2023 - 07:32 GMT
Andrew Tate
British-US influencer Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (R) arrive handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on February 1, 2023. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A Romanian judge announced the release of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate from jail on Friday, media reported.

The Court of Appeal in Bucharest said that the two brothers will be immediately moved from custody to house arrest. 

BBC reported that the Romanian court replaced the latest period of custody, which was to end on April 29.

Moreover, the judge also announced releasing Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu from prison.

The controversial influencer and his brother were jailed in December on allegations of rape, people trafficking and leading an organized crime group. They both denied the accusations.

Nevertheless, leaked court documents revealed testimony from alleged victims claiming to be forced to earn €10,000 (about $10,846) a month on social media platforms, under the alleged threat of physical violence.

