  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Andy Cohen: John Mayer and I are in love

Andy Cohen: John Mayer and I are in love

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 16th, 2023 - 11:09 GMT
Andy Cohen: John Mayer and I are in love
There have been many speculations over the years between the relationship of Cohen and Mayer

ALBAWABA - According to Andy Cohen, he and John Mayer are in love with each other.

Even though American TV personality Andy Cohen said that he and American singer-songwriter John Mayer are in love with each other, he swore onhis kids' lives that their relationship is not sexual.

Cohen shared on Howard Stern's podcast: "I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other."

Stern said: "Swear on your children’s lives that there has never been anything sexual between you and John Mayer."

“Yes. I do. I swear.” Cohen replied.

There have been many speculations over the years between the relationship of Cohen and Mayer as they are very close, in 2018, Cohen clarified that the two never dated and that he was not surprised that some fans thought they were because they spend so much time together. 

Cohen said: “We have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time, I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption."

 

Tags:Howard SternAndy CohenJohn Mayer

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...