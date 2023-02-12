Angelina Jolie asks for donations amid earthquake

ALBAWABA - Angelina Jolie is calling people to help out with donations amid catastrophe in Syria and Turkey.

After the great and horrific destruction left by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that claimed thousands of lives, and at a time when hundreds of families are still under the rubble, Angelina Jolie called for donations for the victims of the earthquake that struck Hatay and the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş on Monday, and some regions of Syria.

Jolie explained that she decided to donate to the Turkish Charitable Funds, which is engaged in civil defense activities.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of an employee conducting a rescue search in northern Syria, crying out, "We need your help." In addition to a group of pictures of the destruction and a picture of the father holding the hand of his daughter who died under the rubble.

She wrote: "My heart goes out to the people of Syria and Turkey. It’s hard to grasp the unimaginable pain so many families are suffering at this time."

Adding: "I was sent this by a friend, from inside North West Syria. I have chosen to support @the_whitehelmets and to @turkishphilanthropyfunds . I hope others consider giving too, so they can continue their lifesaving work."