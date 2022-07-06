Is Angelina Jolie Now Engaged to a Syrian Actor?

  1. Home
Published July 6th, 2022 - 06:56 GMT
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt is Currently Outside The Picture

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Syrian actor Suleiman Rizk, son of the actress Amana Waly, has proposed to international star Angelina Jolie.
Rizk said that his request to marry Angelina was not offered as a joke, or that he was looking to lead the trend on the communication sites, but that he was serious about it, and it is what he actually wants, to be Jolie's husband.


Suleiman Rizk shared: "Mom, do I have your blessings to marry Angelina Jolie? I am going to need your approval before I marry her''

Rizks' famous mom Ameen Weil responded: ''On one condition, she has to leave her kids that she had with Brad Pitt, and then you get my blessing''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He asked Angelina Jolie: ''Will you marry me? put aside our age difference

Sueiman added: ''People keep calling this a 'Joke', and I don't care because it isn't, we have to connect with Angelina, with the help of Syrians.''

And actor Suleiman Rizk indicated that this is the most appropriate time to ask for Angelina Joel's hand, because her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, is out of the picture.

What seemed as a joke, Rizk addressed to Brad Pitt asking him not to intervene, adding: 'I only want to be with Angelina, no matter what.''

Regarding his upcoming works, Suleiman Rizk revealed that he finished filming the series “Habib” directed by Joud Saeed, in addition to his participation in a series consisting of paintings by director Sarah Al-Zir, and is waiting for their presentation to follow the audience’s opinion about them.

