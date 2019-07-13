Angelina Jolie Calls her Godmother to Help After Divorce

Angelina Jolie has been leaning on her godmother for support following her divorce from Brad Pitt.



The 44-year-old actress is currently in Paris, France, for work commitments but managed to find time in her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her friend Jacqueline Bisset in order to discuss the termination of her marriage, which was finalized in April, to the 'Fight Club' star.



A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Angelina was in France working and doing press, but she was thrilled to see Jacqueline. She has been through so much since her divorce, and being with Jacqueline during her business trip to Paris reminded her that Jacqueline is such a strong maternal influence.

Jacqueline is very supportive of her goddaughter and tries her best to keep in touch."



Jacqueline was very good friends with Angelina's mother Marcheline Bertrand - who sadly passed away in 2007 - so the actress enjoys reminiscing on her life when they meet up.







The insider explained: "Angelina loves spending time with Jaqueline because she was so close to her mother. They don't see each other often, so this recent visit was a real treat. After all these years, Angelina still finds it hard to get past the loss of her mother. During this visit, Angelina and Jacqueline talked about memories of her mother."



The pair also talked about Angelina's six children; Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, whom she has with Brad, and Jacqueline couldn't believe how much the youngsters had grown since she last saw them.



The source said: "Angelina shared new photos of her children and Jacqueline raved about them. She gushed over the pictures of them and couldn't believe they had grown up so fast.



"This period in Angelina's life has been a time for her to redefine herself. She is truly doing so well and just seems to grow stronger every day."



Angelina and Brad, 55, tied the knot in 2014 after nine years of dating, but their marriage was short lived as they called it quits just two years later in 2016.



They were then locked in a bitter custody battle over the six children but it's believed they are getting on a lot better since their divorce was finalized three months ago.