Angelina Jolie to Star in Upcoming thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Angelina hasn't been on the big screen since 2015 (Source: Tinseltown / Shutterstock )

Angelina Jolie is set to star in original thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.



The 43-year-old actor has been cast by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan - who is best known for his work on 'Hell or High Water' - in his big screen adaptation of Michael Koryta's 2014 tome about fourteen-year-old Jace Wilson, who witnesses a brutal murder and is given a false identity and sent on a program for troubled teens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will move away from some of the main parts of the suspense story.



The studios behind 'A Simple Favour', Bron Studios, are producing the flick, along with Steven Zaillian ('The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo') and Garrett Basch via Film Rites.



It's also reported that the script is female-driven.



Angelina hasn't been on the big screen since 2015's 'By the Sea' - which saw her star alongside her ex-husband Brad Pitt as troubled couple Vanessa and Roland - however she voiced Tigress in 'Kung Fu Panda 3' in 2016.



The 'Girl Interrupted' star's next big gig is currently 'Maleficent 2', which sees the Hollywood star reprise the titular role in Disney's dark fantasy film, which is currently in post-production and set to hit screens in 2020.



It's not currently known when 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' is being slated to hit cinemas.