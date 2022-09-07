Angelina Jolie Sues Brad Pitt For $250 Million

Angelina Jolie sues her ex-husband American actor Brad Pitt for $250 million.

It is reported by Page Six that Angelina Jolie has sued the actor for using their jointly owned French 1300-acre Winery Chateau Miraval's, located in South of France against her divorce proceedings.

Brad Pitt allegedly Pitt tried to 'secretly move assets' from their co-owned business to his friends and other companies, spent 'millions on vanity projects' and gave away half the company's trademarks to a friend for free.

The lawsuit seeks damages of at least $250million.

Jolie's firm, Nouvel, claims that Pitt launched a campaign to “seize control” of the property “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings” and to “ensure… Jolie would never see a dime.”

'Nouvel filed a criminal complaint in France against Bradbury and Venturini for putting Chateau Miraval's assets to a use that they know is against the interest of the corporation, in bad faith,' the document says.

Jolie and Pitt bought the chateau together in 2008 and used it as their 2014 wedding venue.

This comes after Brad Pitt's attorneys allege that Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the factory to Yuri Scheffler in order to harm Brad's interests in the company.

Brad had filed a lawsuit against Angelina for the first time over the sale of her shares in Miraval in February 2022, as he was seeking financial compensation and legal fees and to cancel the sale that Angelina made to Scheffler.

Brad's attorneys claim that Angelina was seeking to harm Brad through the sale, and that she knew that Yuri Scheffler and his subsidiaries would attempt to take control of the business that Brad had built in order to undermine Brad's investment in Miraval.

