Angie Ali to Motasem Al Nahar's Wife: I Would Die for Your Husband! Watch the Video

Arab Celebrities have flocked to one of Cairo's lavish hotels to attend Arab Channels Festival Awards 2019, to honor them for their work for the past year.





Egyptian presenter Angie Ali posted a video on Instagram showing her great admiration for the handsome Syrian actor Motasem Al-Nahar, so she did not hesitate to tell to his wife: "I would die for your husband".

Al Nahar attended the concert accompanied by his wife, and Angie, who was presenting the ceremony, congratulated him for winning the Best Actor Award.

Angie Ali has been criticized a while ago for kissing and hugging Moatasem while hosting him on her radio show. Then she was forced to delete the video from her Instagram page because of harsh comments and criticism.