Angie Khoury Gets a Permanent Adham Al Nabulsi Tattoo

It is publicly known that Angie Khoury has a thing for former Jordanian singer Adham Al Nabulsi.

After Angie Khoury proposed to Adham in a social media video, fans have gone crazy trying to reach the two together.

The duo have not personally met, but he sure won her heart, maybe its because of the music he used to make, or just his charm!

And now, Angie Khoury just got inked with Adham's name, Khoury took to her Instagram to share with her followers her latest tattoo which was placed on her finger, it read: 'Adham'. The social media star tagged the former singer in her caption.

Earlier this year, Angie Khoury opened up about crushing on Adham Al Nabulsi in a video, where she stated that she is willing to wear a Hijab just for Adham to marry her.

In the short clip, the social media personality said: 'If Adham AlNabulsi marries me, I will wear a Niqqab, and a Hijab and I will repent, he is so pretty''

She added: 'They say that if a Sheikh married a girl who's clothes are revealing and ended up wearing a hijab, the Sheikh would go to heaven'' she continued, ' you don't want to go to heaven? please marry me'.

Adham Al Nabulsi announced his retirement from the music industry in 2021, the 'Howeh Al Hub' singer announced the news through his Instagram account, as he published a video in which he revealed this matter and sent a message to his fans asking for their support in this decision.

Adham emphasized that every person has ambition in life, and there is no problem for a person to walk behind his dream, but in the end, a person should not forget that he was created to worship God, so he decided not to violate God’s command and quit singing.

He also promised his fans that he would not disappear from them completely and would be around them constantly, stating that his decision to retire does not mean his disappearance from his fans, and assured them that he will always be around.

By Alexandra Abumuhor