Angie Khoury Grabs Her Breast Provocatively and Says 'Be Authentic!' (Video)

No amount of evictions can stop Angie Khoury!

Syrian singer Angie Khoury has recently published another scandalous video on her official account on Twitter.

In the video, Khoury is seen inside a clothing store, where she grabs her own breast in a provocative manner, sparking widespread anger among social media users.

Angie said in the clip:

"Just because you wear a copycat brand doesn't mean you're a copycat. The most important thing is for you to be authentic.. for everything to be authentic."

The controversial singer added the hashtag #AngieKhourySayings at the end of her caption.

مش ضروري إذا لبستو تقليد يعني بتكونوا تقليد، إهم شي انتو تكونوا اصليين.. كلو يكون اصلي | من أقوال #انجي_خوري pic.twitter.com/WI3OfSppmI — انجي - Angie (@iSingerAngieKh) December 21, 2019

Angie Khoury had recently been deported from Lebanon to Dubai, then from Dubai to Damascus, after being arrested for committing moral violations.