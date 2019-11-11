Another Shocking Scandal! Angie Khoury Completely NAKED in a Threesome With a Man and a Woman! (Pictures)

It looks like singer Amar's patience has spiraled out of control because of Angie Khoury's behavior and she can no longer tolerate her actions.





Amar revealed a shocking scandal when she published pictures on Instagram stories in which Angie was completely naked in a room.

At the bottom of the picture appeared a man's feet and a woman's polished toes, indicating that Angie was having a threesome with them.

Amar also used the opportunity to suggest that Angie has AIDS because she has group sex, including with trans people, in her words.