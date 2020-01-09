Angie Khoury Posts a BIZARRE Seductive Video.. and Meet Her Other Half!

  1. Home
Published January 9th, 2020 - 11:11 GMT
Khoury was rolling her eyes in a weird way (source: @singerangiekhoury Instagram)
Syrian singer Angie Khoury posted a bizarre video for her 1.1 million followers on Instagram while she was seated in a car and dancing seductively.

Khoury was rolling her eyes in a weird way leading some to believe she might have been high. All the while she was touching her thighs and body.

She captioned the video with a quote from George Wassouf's popular song Kalam El Nas (People's Words).

"People's words do not advance nor hinder anything.. people's words."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

كلام الناس ..لا بيقدم ..ولا يأخر ..كلام النااااس👠👠

A post shared by Angie - انجي (@singerangiekhoury) on

Later on, the star posted a picture of her teenage brother, calling him "my full life, my other half."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

عمري كلوووو نصفي الثاني 💕💕💕@_samokh

A post shared by Angie - انجي (@singerangiekhoury) on

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

