Angie Khoury Posts a BIZARRE Seductive Video.. and Meet Her Other Half!

Syrian singer Angie Khoury posted a bizarre video for her 1.1 million followers on Instagram while she was seated in a car and dancing seductively.

Khoury was rolling her eyes in a weird way leading some to believe she might have been high. All the while she was touching her thighs and body.

She captioned the video with a quote from George Wassouf's popular song Kalam El Nas (People's Words).

"People's words do not advance nor hinder anything.. people's words."

Later on, the star posted a picture of her teenage brother, calling him "my full life, my other half."