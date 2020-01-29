Angie Khoury Seductively Says From Bed: 'I Sleep Without Clothes!' (Video)

  1. Home
Published January 29th, 2020 - 09:15 GMT
This time, Khoury posted a video while she was getting ready to sleep (source: @singerangiekhoury Instagram)
Syrian singer Angie Khoury continues to provoke controversy by publishing bold videos and pictures of herself.

This time, Khoury posted a video while she was getting ready to sleep in her bed, appearing to be naked but covering herself with a blanket.

She told her followers: "Before you criticize me, I always record myself before I sleep without clothes, because I'm used to sleeping without clothes."

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

