Angie Khoury Seductively Says From Bed: 'I Sleep Without Clothes!' (Video)

Syrian singer Angie Khoury continues to provoke controversy by publishing bold videos and pictures of herself.
This time, Khoury posted a video while she was getting ready to sleep in her bed, appearing to be naked but covering herself with a blanket.
She told her followers: "Before you criticize me, I always record myself before I sleep without clothes, because I'm used to sleeping without clothes."
إنتو كيف بتنامو pic.twitter.com/728qub1FZz— انجي خوري - Angie Khoury (@iSingerAngieKh) January 24, 2020
