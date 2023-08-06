Angus Cloud did not commit suicide

ALBAWABA - Angus Cloud's mom says she believes her son did not commit suicide and that it was an accidental overdose.

Euphoria actor, Angus Cloud died on July, 31 at the age of 25, and now, his mother, Lisa Cloud shared that Cloud "did not intend to end his life."

Lisa Cloud said: "Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with the intent to stay a while in the home he loved."

She added: "He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep, and didn't wake up."

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance, and love."

Lisa revealed that Cloud had a head injury 10 years ago, and survived with a miracle, she said: "His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that this is not the case."

She ended her post by asking loved ones, friends, and fans to honor Angus' memory and to perform acts of kindness.

Per CNN, first responders found Cloud already deceased when they arrived at the scene, and no official cause of death was released.

By Alexandra Abumuhor