Annabelle Ham dies at 22

ALBAWABA - Youtube star, Annabelle Ham died at the age of 22.

Social media personality, 22-year-old Annabelle Ham lost her life after suffering a fatal epileptic event.

Ham's family announced the news on the late YouTuber's Instagram account and shared a photo of her with a caption that reads: "This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven."

"She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her. Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so brightly."

The Ham family went on to ask friends and loved ones for prayer and peace during this grieving period.

"She was, and will forever be, so so loved. We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family. Please don’t post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded."

"There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you."

Before Annabelle's death, she went missing, and her sister Alexandria shared a Facebook post to report the disappearance saying: "My sister is missing. We have her phone. She might have fallen off the pier.”

The police department then released a statement about the disappearance of Annabelle and revealed she had been found dead.