Anne Hathaway Reveals She Quit Drinking For Her Son

Anne Hathaway recently quit drinking for the sake of her toddler son.

The 36-year-old actress explained on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show why she's given up alcohol until Jonathan, her 2-year-old son with husband Adam Shulman, turns 18.

Hathaway said she stopped drinking in October after attending meetings for her movie Serenity and parenting Jonathan while hungover. She told host Ellen DeGeneres she plans to stay sober "for 18 years."

"I'm going to stop drinking while my son is living in my house, just because I don't totally love the way I do it," the star said. "He's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning."

"I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school. I wasn't driving, but I was hungover," she added. "That was enough for me. I didn't love that one."

Jonathan will celebrate his third birthday in April. Hathaway discussed her son in the the June-July issue of Glamour, saying she's careful about how she presents herself to the toddler.

"How Johnny is going to feel about himself will have so much to do with how I feel about myself in front of him," the actress explained.

"If I'm feeling insecure, I am very careful that I don't show that. But I also work really hard to acknowledge that place, give room for that place, and then release myself from that place. I'm more loving now, and that includes toward myself," she told the magazine.

Hathaway stars with Matthew McConaughey, Diane Lane and Jason Clarke in Serenity, which opens in theaters Friday. The movie is directed by Eastern Promises writer Steven Knight.