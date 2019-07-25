Anne Hathaway Reveals She's Pregnant With Her Second Child

The star of The Princess Diaries announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, are expecting their second child, posting a picture of herself sporting a baby bump under a white tank top on Wednesday.

"It's not for a movie... #2," she wrote on the image-sharing platform.





The 36-year-old movie star then said she was sending "extra love" to those who've had difficulty becoming pregnant.

"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies," she said.

Hathaway and Shulman were married in 2012 after four years of dating and welcomed their firstborn, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, into the world March 24, 2016