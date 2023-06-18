Another bombshell name to Serenay Sarıkaya's Upcoming Netflix Series

ALBAWABA - In anticipation of Serenay Sarıkaya's highly awaited Netflix series, fans can't contain their excitement as another bombshell name joins the already stellar cast.

The series, titled "Kimler Geldi, Kimler Geçti" (Who Came, Who Went), promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and powerful ensemble of actors.

Under the skillful direction of Bertan Başaran, the series is set to showcase Sarıkaya's exceptional talent as she takes on the role of Leyla, a brilliant lawyer. With the preparations for the show in full swing, viewers can expect a thrilling and immersive experience.

Joining Sarıkaya are renowned actors who will bring depth and charisma to the screen. Metin Akdülger, Ahmet Rıfat Şungar, Hakan Kurtaş, Damla Sönmez, Boran Kuzum, Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat, Sümeyra Koç, and Bilgi Aydoğmuş will deliver captivating performances that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Now, a new name has been added to the cast, intensifying the excitement surrounding the series. Bade İşcil, a talented actress known for her versatility, will grace the screen as the character "Tuba." Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing İşcil's portrayal, adding another layer of intrigue to an already highly anticipated digital series.

Penned by the talented writer Ece Yörenç, "Kimler Geldi, Kimler Geçti" promises to be a gripping tale that explores the intricacies of life. If all goes according to plan, the series is scheduled to commence filming shortly after the holiday season, allowing fans to indulge in a captivating viewing experience.

As the buzz around Serenay Sarıkaya's upcoming Netflix series continues to grow, the addition of Bade İşcil to the impressive cast only heightens the anticipation. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling production as the release date draws closer.

