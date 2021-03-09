Another Photoshoot With L'Officiel Turkiye: Neslihan Atagül Sparks Controversy About Her Sickness AGAIN

Neslihan Atagül stuns on the cover of March edition of L'Officiel Turkiye.

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu has been the cover girl of US magazine HOLA in the previous weeks. And lately she gave an exclusive interview to one of the most watched TV programs in the prime time morning in America.

Most recently, Atagül became the cover star of L'officiel Turkiye for the month of March.

Neslihan's busy schedule prompted the audience to be skeptical about her sickness.

Almost a month and a half ago, the Turkish beauty was diagnosed with Leaky Bowel Syndrom, forcing her to quit her leading role as Nare in Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter), as she needed some time for rest.

During her interview with L'Officiel Turkiye, Neslihan talked about her health condition and clarified what exactly happened when she was filming Sefirin Kızı.

Atagül said: 'I started to feel ill when I was filming the series in Bodrum, I continued to work in order not to upset anyone, at the same time to make myself feel that I was fine, but I lost 5 kgs in a very short period, and I already have a very weak physique. To me, losing 2 kgs causes me troubles, and losing 5 was too much and made a difference on my body.'

The Turkish beauty added: 'The weakening in my immunity and digestive system not only caused my body to weaken, but it also led to a disturbance of perception, basically the intense pace of work has added more to my disease, although my internal energy was high, but my body after a while was no longer showing cooperation.'

Neslihan pointed out that she continued to work after learning of her illness for two months, but her body was no longer tolerating, which led her to stop, saying: 'I have become forced to quit the series by mutual agreement.'

She added: 'I had to watch my nutrition and not experience any tension, and also to keep comfortable and keep my eyes close, and that comfort was only available at my home.'