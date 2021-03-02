Neslihan Atagül Accused of Lying About Her Illness: She Left Sefirin Kızı Because of Husband Kadir Doğulu (Video)

Söylemezsem Olmaz (If I Don't Say It) show hosts attacked Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül and accused her of lying about the real reason that made her leave Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) series.

The attack on Neslihan came after she underwent a photoshoot with Hola USA.

One host said: 'If I were in her place, I would have gone out and explained the truth that says she reached this condition because of her husband and marriage, which is why she left work.'

Another host defended Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) and said: 'People don't get to say that viewership rates decreased because she left the series, because rates were already going down, and this has nothing to do with Tuba Büyüküstün joining the show.'

The host then defended Tuba Büyüküstün, who has been accused of being the reason behind low viewership rates of Sefirin Kızı, and said: 'What would Tuba do? She came to Sefirin Kızı trying to change the story.'

Söylemezsem Olmaz openly accused Neslihan Atagül of being a liar, as one host said: 'You always try to put your husband in the front and that he is constantly by your side. Now it is very obvious the lie you said about leaving the show that it is medical, sorry!'

Another presenter added: 'You left the show then you went to dance and speak Spanish.'

A third host carried on: 'Photoshoots and things like it. Rushing towards these things have hurt your career a lot, and I relate the reason for that to your husband.'

Separately, paparazzi has recently caught Neslihan Atagül coming out of a toy store along with her niece, and asked her how's she doing.

Atagül answered: 'I am better now, but is still need to rest and I don't do things that get me tired.'