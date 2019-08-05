April Love Geary Wears Hot Pink Bikini and an Animal Mask

Seemingly with cocktails flowing, the couple got wet and wild aboard a yacht dressed only in swimwear and furry animal masks, and then gave a glimpse of all the action to their followers on Instagram.





In one photo, the pair showed off their provocative sides by showing Robin grinding his ladylove from behind with the cartoon-like masks on.

Geary, 24, can be seen flaunting her derriere by bending over and leaning onto a bench-seat dressed in a hot pink bikini and a neon light blue mask.

The Lost Without U crooner, 42, is right behind her in black swim trunks and a panda mask, giving the impression that he's thrusting her while holding on to his drink.

There's also an up-close view of the mother-of-two sneaking a sip of her drink from underneath her animal head.

At one point she scrapped the animal head for a traditional sailor's hat and a pair of stylish dark sunglasses.

Another snap revealed at least three other furry animal masks that included the colors: neon light blue, pink and black.

Before the excursion on the ocean, Love shared a photo of herself looking directly into the camera dressed in a cream-colored ensemble.

There's also two sweet snaps of Thicke, elegantly dressed in a black suit, holding five-month-old daughter Lola in his arms with the caption: 'MY HEART.'

The couple got engaged this past Christmas Eve, and are also the parents to 17-month-old daughter, Mia.

The Grammy-nominated musician is also dad to nine-year-old son Julian from his marriage with actress Paula Patton.

