  Too Much or Not Yet?! Kuwaiti Social Media Couple Celebrate Their Third Wedding.. Watch

Too Much or Not Yet?! Kuwaiti Social Media Couple Celebrate Their Third Wedding.. Watch

Published January 2nd, 2020 - 10:27 GMT
For 2020, two new members of their family participated in the celebrations (source: @aqeelstar Instagram)
For 2020, two new members of their family participated in the celebrations (source: @aqeelstar Instagram)

Famous Kuwaiti social media couple, Aqeel Alraisi and Farah Alhady, have organized a third wedding for themselves to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Every new year's eve since their marriage, Farah puts on a wedding gown and Aqeel wears a tuxedo to welcome the new year and celebrate the wedding anniversary.

For 2020, two new members of their family participated in the celebrations: their puppies.

Aqeel and Farah first tied the knot on new year's eve of 2017-2018. They have 7 million followers on Instagram where they both mainly post to promote products and make money off their endorsements.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy 2nd Anniversary My Love💕 May our third year be filled with love, joy and success ..

A post shared by فرح الهادي (@farah_alhady) on

 


