Too Much or Not Yet?! Kuwaiti Social Media Couple Celebrate Their Third Wedding.. Watch

Famous Kuwaiti social media couple, Aqeel Alraisi and Farah Alhady, have organized a third wedding for themselves to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Every new year's eve since their marriage, Farah puts on a wedding gown and Aqeel wears a tuxedo to welcome the new year and celebrate the wedding anniversary.

For 2020, two new members of their family participated in the celebrations: their puppies.

Aqeel and Farah first tied the knot on new year's eve of 2017-2018. They have 7 million followers on Instagram where they both mainly post to promote products and make money off their endorsements.