Arab Designer Yousef Al-Jasmi Flaunted by Carrie Underwood During 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards

Another award show, another Arab designer flaunted by Carrie Underwood.

The US singing sensation stepped out at the 54th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, which took place in-person at the Nashville’s Music City Center last week, wearing a sparkling creation from Kuwaiti couturier Yousef Al-Jasmi. Fans of the singer will recall that at last year’s CMAs, she wore an embroidered column gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Madi.

Al-Jasmi’s asymmetric gown boasted a high neck and a single, long sleeve. The sparkling dress also featured intricate silver beading and sequins throughout, which shone under the lights.

She completed the show-stopping look with black strappy sandals and diamond jewelry. As for her hair and makeup, Underwood opted for her signature nude pout and smoked-out eyes while her hair was styled into voluminous waves.

The 37-year-old, who attended country music’s biggest night with her husband, ice hockey player Mike Fisher, was up against fellow singers Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Eric Church and Luke Combs for Entertainer of the Year.

After hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker named Church the winner, the camera panned to a clapping Underwood who gave the camera a tearful wink, sparking a Twitter debate in the process.



“Eric Church emotional while winning EOTY and Carrie giving him the tearful wink is such a loaded, fascinating TV moment,” one viewer tweeted.

“I know this wink wasn’t directed at us (or perhaps it was) but I find it very reassuring. We love you @carrieunderwood and you deserve this award so bad that I believe it will still happen one day! #CU4EOTY” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Underwood wasn’t the only attendee to don a frock from the Kuwaiti designer, whose lineup of couture gowns have also been spotted on Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry and more.

The couturier also found a fan in “Getting Good” singer Lauren Alaina who turned heads wearing a rose-gold, figure-hugging dress. The floor-trailing, embellished creation boasted long sleeves and a high neck.