Arab Fans Leak Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Kiss of Sen Çal Kapimi's Next Episode

Although Sen Çal Kapimi's next episode has not been shown yet, but we're certain that Serkan and Eda will share a kiss.

Thanks to Arab fans, they were able to spot Turkish actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel shooting a scene for season 2 of their hit series Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air).

Kerem and Hande were seen getting out of a luxurious black car and standing outside a fancy venue.

And before entering, the couple shared an intimate moment and gave each other a smooch.

In the video leaked to social media, Arab fans wearing headscarves were heard screaming 'Before the episode, leaks leaks', then they were astonished with the couple's PDA and said 'OMG'.

“قبل الحلقة ، تسريب تسريب" 😂



هاندا ارتشيل و كرم بورسين خلف كواليس تصوير مسلسل انت اطرق بابي، من تصوير فتاة عربية#SenÇalKapımı pic.twitter.com/lWJdNU3hD8 — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) July 25, 2021

Separately, two days ago, Hande Erçel shared a hot picture on Instagram sporting green bikini and panama hat.

The picture received 3.3 million likes and 28k comments.

Hande's hubby, Kerem Bürsin, couldn't hide his excitement and told her 'WOW' three times.

The actor then asked: 'Who took such an amazing photo!!!' as an implication that he's taken it.