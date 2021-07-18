Super Cute! Three RARE Pictures From Kerem Bürsin's Childhood

Kerem Bürsin was born on June 4, 1987.

He had his first acting experience in Turkey in a TV series called Güneşi Beklerken (Waiting For The Sun), which was broadcast in 2013.

Now, let's get to know Kerem Bürsin better.

WHO IS KEREM BÜRSIN?

Kerem Bürsin was born on June 4, 1987 in Istanbul.

In 2000, due to his father's work, Pamir Bürsin, he first moved to Scotland, and then to USA in 2002 when he was fifteen, and settled in Texas.

During his high school years, he formed a rock band with his friends and held many concerts in Texas. After graduating high school in Texas, Kerem moved to Boston for college education and studied acting at Emerson College.

After graduating from college, Bürsin moved to Los Angeles and started his career in acting.

The Turkish handsome had visited Turkey with his grandmother every year during summer holidays. He studied acting for two years with Carolyn Pickman and Eric Morris. When he came to Istanbul for his cousin's wedding, he met Gaye Sökmen and started acting in Turkey.

Kerem Bürsin first appeared in the lead role in the TV series Güneşi Beklerken (Waiting For The Sun) aired in 2013.

The series he played with Emre Kınay and Hande Doğandemir attracted a lot of attention.

In 2014, he shared the leading role with names such as Mehmet Günsür, Hümeyra, Farah Zeynep Abdullah in the movie Unutursam Fısılda (If I Forgot, Whisper), directed by Çağan Irmak.

TV series and movies starring Kerem Bürsin:

2006 – Rozar Man (Macalester) (Movie)

2006 – Thursday (Grauss) (Movie)

2007 – The Architec (Craig Belmont) (Movie)

2008 – Killian (Lennox) (Movie)

2010 – Sharktopus (Andy Flynn) (Movie)

2010 – Kiss of Death (Movie)

2013 – The Living Death (Movie)

2013 – Palace of the Damned (Adam) (Movie)

2013 /2014 – Waiting for the Sun (Kerem) (TV Series)

2014 – Ulan Istanbul (Yiğit) (Movie)

2014 – If I Forget Whisper (Erhan) (Movie)

2014 - A Matter of Honor (Yiğit) (TV Series)

2017 - This City Will Come After You (Ali) (TV Series)

2018 – Can Feda (Honour Keskin) (Movie)

2018 – Those Who Can't Live (Internet Series)

2020 – Sen Çal Kapımı (Ender Mihlar and Yusuf Pirhasan)

One of the very popular questions which fans ask is 'How tall is Kerem Bürsin?'

Kerem Bürsin height is 5 ft 10 in (179.0 cm).