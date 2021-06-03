Arabian Fashionista! Jada Pinkett Smith STUNS in Lemon Hijab & White Abaya During Red Table Talk (Video)

We can't help it but fall in love with Jada Pinkett Smith's fashion revolution she's been adapting during Red Table Talk recent appearances.

In yesterday's episode where she hosted Kelly Osbourne and discussed her alcohol addition, Jada stunned in yet another covering attire that was admired by her followers.

The wife of Will Smith donned a lemon headscarf and paired it with a loose-fitting white abaya and trendy loafers.



Jada is not only embracing the Islamic clothing, but also revealing that she owns the fashionista qualities even when sporting outfits from different cultures.

Followers' opinions were no different than ours, as they wrote things like: "Mrs Jada.. why you so beautiful", "I cant get over how FRESH and CLEAN jada looks in these modest fits", "Right. She looks regal".

Everytime Jada Pinkett Smith sports an Islamic outfit, she receives the same question about her religion.

This time, one follower named @kholmilk asked: "Jada practicing a new religion?"

Responses to @kholmilk came in as: "I really want to know this", " I think it's about her hair. She shared something a couple of years ago", "she’s experiencing hair loss", "She did observe #ramadan", "I hear about that . I thought she got it resolved at one point. Really just use to seeing her serve different cute fashion looks is all".

"Cool. I never said it was. Just only stating what I was use to seeing at the Red Table. Her makeup and outfits were so cute along with photo shoots she did while promoting the show. It is what it is. I wont go deep into the topic of religion its a sensitive topic and I am not here for negative energy or be attack by people if I miss quote."