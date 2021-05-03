Hijabi on Easter! Fans Convinced that Jada Pinkett Smith Has Converted to Islam & Beyoncé's Mom Makes a Comment

Once again, American actress Jada Pinkett Smith has baffled her 10.8 million followers on Instagram when she posted yet another picture sporting hijab and abaya on May 2nd, which marks Orthodox Easter Day Observances.

And instead of captioning the picture 'Easter Sunday, Jada wrote: 'Happy Sunday'.

The wife of Will Smith sported a demure attire of a peach-colored turban and paired it with a matching abaya, as she sat in one of the Islam prayer positions 'Tashahhud'.

In less than 24 hours, Smith's picture collected more than quarter a million likes and more than 2,700 comments.

Followers poured Jada with complimentary comments hailing her look.

They wrote things like: 'Beautiful. Mashallah', 'One of the more peaceful and calm photos I've seen in awhile', 'Wow. Stunning', 'I'm still not over your first pic with a Hijab. And now this', 'The peacefulness emmenating from this photo is beautiful', 'I love your journey', 'Are u becoming muslim? And wow mashallah beautiful', 'She should definitely become muslim'.

'I really think that her and Will are but they just haven't made it public. There are a lot of Muslim celebrities that keep their religion private.'

'There are some celebrities who are Muslim that do not follow the rules of the religion some smoke and drink and do other things that the religion forbids. French Montana for example. Some even say that they are just Muslim in there heart without practicing the religion outwardly.'

Among the comments though, one commentator stood out, it was Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, as she wrote: 'Happy Sunday' adding a love heart emoji.

Two days ago, Jada Pinkett Smith's previous post was also a hijabi one, as she shared a sketch of an old picture where she also sported hijab.

The same thing Jada did on the first day of Ramadan, when she sported hijab and posted the picture on Instagram. At the time Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra commented: 'Beautiful.'