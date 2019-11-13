Arabic Version of Maluma? Kuwait Singer Essa Almarzoug Debuts New Music in SPANISH!

Have you ever listened to Kuwaiti Latino music? Now you can, thanks to Essa Almarzoug!





Kuwaiti singer and former Star Academy contestant Essa Almarzoug released a new music video titled EL Mundo.

Essa sings in Spanish for the first time, featuring singer Hassan, in a music video concept that appears to be different from his previous work.

Almarzoug changes into a variety of modern outfits in the video that complements the millennial upbeat music.

EL Mundo has been well received by fans, who sent their congratulatory messages and positive comments on Essa's Instagram.

Today, Essa Almarzoug is one of the most prominent young stars in the Gulf music sceneand has a wide audience across the Arab world.