Arabs Praise Kylie Jenner's Beauty and Success ... It's All Because of Jalila! (Video)

Moroccan actress Jalila flirted using her beauty saying that she's more beautiful than a large number of international actresses, topped by Kylie Jenner, which provoked her audience and made them referr to her as "arrogant."

Jalila said on Snapchat: "I swear to God, I am a million times more beautiful than Kylie, no trillion times."

Followers interacted with Jalila's video, and some commented: “You are the only one whom I see completely devoid of beauty, and the only thing beautiful is your level of whiteness and you are very arrogant."

Another follower said: "When it comes to beauty, everyone is beautiful, but in addition to Kylie's beauty, she's a billionaire and has a business, unlike you bragging about your beauty while begging.