Arabs stars join AI trend

ALBAWABA- After artificial intelligence has developed to replicate our human thoughts and what we have seen in the recent era of resorting to Arab and international celebrities to the trend of magical images that is sweeping the world, it appears that innovation in the field of image art will know no bounds.

The Lensa AI app, which Prisma Labs released in 2018 but later included the Magic Avatar function, which uses artificial intelligence to modify photographs in an unprecedented way, has been used by a number of stars from the Arab world and around the world to partake in this trend.

While Bushra was dissatisfied with the outcome of her experiment, celebrities were thrilled with the results they received. Mohamed El-Sharnoubi, for example, hailed artificial intelligence for changing the color of his eyes.

Bushra captioned her photos on Instagram, "I'm not sure the AI is friendly enough to me."



Mohammed Sharnoubi said on Instagram, "Thank you AI for my new eye color."



Khaby Lame shared a video yesterday in which he appeared to look at photos of celebrities who made AI-style photos, captioning "Khaby is currently downloading."



Ahlam shared pictures of herself on Instagram about a week ago, captioning "In my life it was an art book, I love my followers."



Hana Zahid captioned her photos, saying, "My imagination."



Diab shared a series of photos on Instagram, commenting only on them with the hashtag Lensa.



Malak Ahmed Zaher wondered through her post what she would look like in another world, writing, "If I ever wondered what I would look like in another world."



Laila Ahmed Zaher shared photos of herself captioned "In a Different World."



Kinda Alloush wrote, "Guys, I liked the cartoon version more than a lot, who has the number of a talented Doctor who can achieve the same results, I wish he would help us with it, which unit did you like the most?



Mirhan Hussein captioned her photos, "If you see fairy tail wonders."



Amina Khalil commented on her Instagram post "escalated rapidly."



Pelin Karahan also wrote on Instagram, "I love the movie Avatar. Is he your favorite?”



Mila Al-Zahrani shared a group of photos that she only commented on by noting that she resorted to the Lensa app.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri

