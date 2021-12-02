Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Already Married?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are spurring speculation that they've secretly tied the knot.

Sam shared a couple of pictures on his social media page alongside Britney celebrating her birthday and referred to her as ' my wife' as he wrote a caption: 'I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears'

The personal trainer shared loved up snaps featuring him and the 'Toxic' singer where she wore denim hotpants and red boots as she posed with her arms around Sam's neck.

They puckered up for a kiss in one shot, before flashing smiles at the camera.

The lovebirds met in 2016 on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video, they lates went on a sushi date, and got engaged in September, after five years of dating.

For the marriage proposal, Asghari proposed with a 4-carat diamond engagement ring with the word 'Lioness' engraved inside the band.

The couple are also said to be discussing expanding their brood and trying for a baby. The singer has “talked about wanting a baby girl for years,” an insider exclusively told The Sun.

The source explained: "Britney definitely wants more kids and she would be so happy and grateful with another son but deep down, her desire is to be a mama to a little girl.

“She wants to pass down her dresses and take her daughter to dance class, things her sons are not interested in."