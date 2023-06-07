Are Deniz Can Aktaş and Hafsanur back together?

ALBAWABA - Rumors that Deniz Can Aktaş and Hafsanur got back together have been circulating the internet in Turkey after the former lovers were seen together in public, Takvim newspaper reported.

The old couple were seen eating breakfast together for the first time since they broke up in late 2022. The couple split up after spending 3.5 years together.

During the breakfast which was in the Turkish city of Istanbul and they were both in a good mood according to witnesses.

Last year, when Hafsanur Sancaktutan was asked by the press about her broke up with Deniz Can Aktaş she answered: "I don't want to talk too much about this issue.

Furthermore, the Turkish actress maintained: "I will go somewhere alone for a few days next week."